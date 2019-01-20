SEC legacy recruit plans another visit to Clemson

Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s 2020 offensive lineman Brady Ward has collected close to 20 college offers as a junior in high school. With so many schools on his list to choose from, the 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle is doing his due diligence with the recruiting process as he tries to find the right fit for him.

“It’s going well. I’m developing some relationships with offensive line coaches,” Ward said. “It’s been busy. It’s a big decision, a life decision.”

Not only does Ward have a lot of potential with his size and skill set, but he also has good pedigree as the son of former LSU offensive lineman Brian Ward. Those are reasons why he has received offers from schools such as LSU, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

The younger Ward is garnering interest from Clemson as well and planning another visit to campus this spring. He communicates regularly with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I hear from him daily,” Ward said. “I’m not coming in on the 26th (for Clemson’s elite junior day). I had committed to going to an elite (junior) day at Oklahoma, but I am coming in March. I think the day is March 9.”

Ward will make the trip to Tigertown with his parents.

“I am looking forward to visiting with the coaches more, seeing the facilities again,” he said. “You always uncover things the second time around. I’m also looking forward to sitting down with Coach Caldwell and looking at the scheme and how I fit in to what they do.”

Ward’s parents also accompanied him on first visit to Clemson for the Syracuse game in September.

“They loved the program and the culture,” he said. “It was a fun weekend. Clemson is a great program and they loved it.”

Ward is high on Clemson, too, and hopes to earn an offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“It would put them with my top schools,” he said. “I think it would mean a lot to me because it’s a school that won two national championships recently, and they don’t just hand out offers to anyone at Clemson… That’s part of that culture where being honest is important. You know right where you stand with them at all times.”

Ward most recently visited LSU. He said he is also planning to visit Oklahoma, Ole Miss and a couple of other schools besides Clemson.