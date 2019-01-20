Top 50 OL Tucker previews Clemson visit

A select group of the country’s best recruits will make their way to Clemson this upcoming weekend for the program’s elite junior day event Saturday.

Among the top prospects planning to attend the junior day is four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, the same school that produced Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers.

“I’m excited and my parents are excited,” Tucker (pictured left) said, previewing the visit with TCI. “So we’re expecting to have a great day.”

Tucker is ranked as one of the top 50 overall prospects in the country for the 2020 class by both ESPN (No. 28) and 247Sports (No. 48). The 247 Composite tabs him as the No. 5 offensive tackle in his class.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder has stayed in touch with Robbie Caldwell since he was last on campus for the Duke game in November, and he is looking forward to spending more time with Clemson’s offensive line coach this weekend.

“Just having a great time and keep building a great bond with coach Caldwell,” Tucker said of his goals for the visit.

Tucker, who has nearly 20 offers, announced a top five of Auburn, Tennessee, Notre Dame, LSU and Virginia Tech last summer. He told TCI that his list of favorites “has changed” since then but declined to disclose the schools in his current top group.

Tucker went to Virginia Tech this weekend but doesn’t currently have any upcoming visits scheduled aside from Clemson. He said that he is planning to make his college decision in December.

