Allen has ‘awesome’ in-home visit with Swinney

Dabo Swinney was very active on the recruiting trail last week as he made stops at various places across the country to see targets, commitments and class of 2019 signees.

One of the signees that Swinney paid a visit to was tight end Davis Allen. The Calhoun (Ga.) High School product and his family welcomed the head coach of the national champions for an in-home visit last Wednesday, fresh off the Tigers’ victory over Alabama a week earlier.

“It was awesome,” Allen said of the visit with Swinney. “Everything went really smooth and everyone had a great time. It was awesome having the best coach in all of college football at my house. It meant a lot.”

Clemson assistant Brandon Streeter, Allen’s area recruiter, accompanied Swinney to the Allen’s home. Calhoun head football coach Hal Lamb was present as well.

Allen committed to Clemson in June after receiving an offer following his showing at the Swinney Camp. He signed with the program in December, and his family couldn’t be happier about his decision to play for Swinney and the Tigers.

“They’re All In!” he said. “They love Coach Swinney and Clemson!”

What did Allen, who will enroll at Clemson this summer, hear from Swinney during the visit?

“He told us some funny stories about [Clemson’s trip] to the White House and all that stuff,” Allen said. “Football wise he just said depending on how I come into fall camp physically and how much of the offense I can retain I could possibly be in the mix this fall.”

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Allen is ranked as the 15th-best tight end-Y back in the nation by ESPN. He had a strong senior season at Calhoun High while playing both tight end and linebacker, earning Region 6 AAA Defensive Player of the Year honors to go with being named first-team all-region on offense and defense.

Allen feels blessed to be a Tiger and can’t wait to start his Clemson career this summer.

“I’m very thankful to have this opportunity,” he said. “Being officially part of something like Clemson is an awesome feeling and I’m very thankful and blessed. I get more and more excited every time I think about Clemson.”