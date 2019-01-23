Fast-rising RB getting attention from Clemson

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson running back Phil Mafah has seen his recruitment blow up of late. Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan State and Southern Cal have all extended offers to the 6-foot-1, 215-pound sophomore this month, following offers from LSU, Arkansas, Michigan and Texas in December.

“It’s really crazy actually,” Mafah said of the influx of offers. “I never would’ve thought me.”

The class of 2021 prospect has caught the attention of college coaches with his game film after rushing for 800 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns as a sophomore this past season.

“They like my size and that I am an all-around balanced back,” he said.

Clemson is one of the many schools showing interest, and area recruiter Mickey Conn paid a visit to Grayson High School earlier this month to check on Mafah and other prospects during the current contact period.

“It’s really a blessing,” he said of Conn’s visit. “It just shows they’re genuinely interested in me.”

Conn has strong ties to the Peach State, of course, having served as the head coach at Grayson for 16 seasons prior to joining Clemson’s staff in 2016.

Mafah has long been on Conn’s radar. In fact, the two have known each other since Mafah began playing football in the third grade.

“Coach Conn used to help coach my little league team when I was younger, so our bond grew from there,” Mafah said. “He’s a great coach and even greater man and I know he truly cares for the people around him.”

Mafah visited Clemson for the Georgia Southern game in September and has a lot of respect for Dabo Swinney’s program.

“I think highly of Clemson just by what people say about it and obviously because the success of the team,” he said.

Mafah is looking to return to Clemson “as soon as possible” but has not yet set a date. He named Arkansas, Tennessee and Michigan as other schools he wants to visit soon.

Mafah’s recruitment is still in the early stages, and he is likely to continue seeing new offers flow in moving forward. He has plenty of time to check out schools and evaluate his college options, so he taking things slowly with the recruiting process.

“Truly I’m not sure yet,” Mafah said when asked if he has any early favorites. “It’s kind of early so I don’t really have any schools standing out right now.”

Clemson doesn’t typically offer prospects as young as Mafah, but the Tigers would figure to be a big factor in his recruitment should they offer in the future. He is certainly a name for Clemson fans to keep an eye on.