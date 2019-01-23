Top-100 DB looking forward to Clemson visit this weekend

Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star defensive back Keshawn Lawrence received an offer from Clemson while on campus last spring, then returned to Tigertown for the win over South Carolina in November.

The Tigers will soon get Lawrence back on campus, as the top-100 national prospect for the 2020 cycle is slated to attend Clemson’s elite junior day event on Saturday.

“I love coming to Clemson,” Lawrence told TCI. “It’s just so much fun, so looking forward to it a lot.”

Lawrence, the No. 8 cornerback in the country per the 247Sports Composite, has collected well over a dozen offers. His impressive list includes the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M along with Clemson.

According to Lawrence, Clemson is among the schools he has been in contact with of late. What has he talked with the Tigers about?

“Just coming up there again, and seeing the place,” he said.

Lawrence will have another chance to check out Clemson and all it has to offer during Saturday’s junior day, and said that he heads into the visit looking “to see what else [he’s] missed about Clemson.”

Lawrence said he is planning upcoming visits to various other schools as well, and intends to take some official visits in the spring.

In early December, Lawrence released a list of his top nine schools that included Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Where do the Tigers currently stand among his favorites?

“Pretty high if I might say,” he said.

Lawrence is the No. 4 prospect from Tennessee and No. 73 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite. ESPN ranks him as the No. 2 prospect from the Volunteer State and No. 44 overall prospect nationally.