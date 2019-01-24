Top 100 DT prospect plans another visit to Clemson

With its 2019 signing class mostly wrapped up, Clemson can turn more of its attention toward recruiting prospects for the 2020 cycle, and it has already started to get ahead of the game with the class of 2021.

One recruit in the 2021 class that the Tigers have begun showing early interest in is four-star defensive tackle Tim Keenan from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Ala.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound sophomore was invited to visit Clemson for its season-opener against Furman in September, made the trip and came away highly impressed by the experience.

“It really was an eye-opener,” Keenan told TCI after the visit. “The environment was great. The fans really love their team. I felt welcome when I visited.”

The interest between Keenan and Clemson is clearly mutual, and the top-100 prospect in the class of 2021 told TCI recently that he is planning to return to Tigertown this spring, specifically March 2.

“I’m pretty stoked,” Keenan said of visiting Clemson again.

What is he hoping to get out of the visit?

“Just to get a better understanding of the college and better bond (with the coaches),” he said.

Just a sophomore, Keenan has already collected offers from Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Louisville. According to Keenan, coaches from Alabama, LSU and Nebraska have come by his school during the current contact period.

Keenan said that he is also planning to visit Alabama on Saturday and LSU on Feb. 26. Along with Clemson, he attended games at Alabama, Auburn, LSU and UAB this past season.

Keenan is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect from Alabama, No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 48 overall prospect in the class of 2021. It’s very early in his recruiting process right now and he does not intend to render an early decision.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for Preorders. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here