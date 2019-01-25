Another California prospect on Clemson's list

Clemson has hit the West Coast pretty hard with its recruiting efforts recently, and it looks like it will try and expand its reach through California.

The Tigers already brought in highly coveted wide receiver Joe Ngata as part of the 2019 class and are making a push for other Golden State prospects such as Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan five-star running back Kendall Milton.

If an offer comes forth soon, Ngata could potentially reunite with his younger brother and No. 9-ranked athlete Daniyel Ngata.

The 5-foot-9, Folsom (Calif.) product would likely slot in at running back for the Tigers but is just waiting on an offer right now.

Ngata said that he frequently talks with San Diego State, Alabama, Washington, Washington State, Oregon, Michigan and a few others.

Ngata had not talked with anyone on the Clemson staff since he visited for the Louisville game this past season until he recently started texting with co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

“Coach Scott and I have been texting a little bit after my state game,” he said. “We have just been keeping up with little things about my games and just small talk.”

Ngata said that he plans to attend Clemson’s Junior Day this spring if he gets an invite and is excited to check out “a practice or the spring game.”

He got an inside glimpse at Clemson’s program while his brother went through the recruiting process, which could help the Tigers if he gets an offer.

“I saw that they’re very serious about their program and go 100 percent in everything,” Ngata said. “I love how the coaches have great chemistry and how they’re just a successful program.”

Although he doesn’t have an offer yet, Ngata said that the Tigers still have a chance to make his list of top 12 schools, which should drop relatively soon.

He told The Clemson Insider that he will be visiting Washington, Clemson, San Diego State and a few others this spring before making his final decision during his senior season.

Clemson has a shot with Ngata if they offer, especially since he has family in the program now, but it won’t be an easy task to beat out West Coast powerhouses such as Washington and Oregon.

More updates to come as his recruitment continues.

