Elite Texas safety wants to visit Clemson

Back in September, Clemson extended an offer to one of the nation’s top safety prospects, Bryson Washington.

The four-star from Houston (Texas) C.E. King is ranked among the top five safeties in the country for the 2020 cycle by multiple major recruiting services.

“It meant a lot,” Washington told The Clemson Insider, reflecting on the Clemson offer. “I mean the coaches wanted me and they know I can be an (impact player) in their defense and they know this means I am serious about them as well.”

Indeed, Washington is serious about Clemson, as he wants to make the long-distance trip to check out the school and program at some point moving forward.

“Most definitely,” he said when asked if he plans to visit Clemson.

Washington (6-2, 200) has been in contact with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn, and the two have discussed how Washington would be utilized in Clemson’s defensive scheme should he end up being a Tiger.

“They see me as a good fit in playing down in the box and as well as getting back to the deep ball,” he said.

Washington said the thought of potentially playing for Clemson’s Brent Venables, whom many consider to be the best defensive coordinator in the country, is appealing to him.

“It sounds great,” he said. “Like that’s a big deal, but at the same time I’ve still got to find the right fit for me.”

Along with Clemson, Washington carries offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida State and a number of other major programs.

Washington had been planning to commit on July 4, but said he might push that date back if he needs more time to make his college choice.

“All these schools are great schools,” he said. “It’s a hard decision.”

Washington is the No. 3 safety in the class of 2020 according to both ESPN and Rivals. He is ranked as high as the No. 61 overall prospect in his class per Rivals.