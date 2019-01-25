Greene says to keep an eye on freshman Davis Sharpe

The No. 14 Clemson Tigers lost one of their best hitters in its proud history this past summer when Seth Beer was drafted by the Houston Astros.

However, could one of the best hitters be replaced by one of the best players to wear the orange and white? Only time will tell, but second baseman Jordan Greene told the media on Friday, as the Tigers opened preseason practice, that freshman Davis Sharpe is someone to keep an eye on.

Sharpe is expected to pitch and hit for the Tigers this coming season. In fall practice, he was one of the more consistent pitchers Clemson had, while he also hit close to .300 with a team-high 16 RBIs, to go with four home runs.

“Davis Sharpe, he is a beast,” Greene said. “He came in, and we thought he was going to be a PO, and he hit bombs all fall. We were like … the guy is a natural. He is like 6-4, 210. He throws like mid-90s on the mound with good off-speed. The fastball runs and cuts, and he can hit, too.

“So, as far as freshmen go, that is the one that I would expect a big year out of.”

Watch the rest of Jordan’s Greene interview with the media on TCITV.

