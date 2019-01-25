Previewing a 5-star recruiting weekend at Clemson

It’s a major recruiting weekend at Clemson, as the Tigers will welcome a slew of top recruits to campus for their elite junior day event on Saturday. The list of prospects that The Clemson Insider has confirmed are planning to be present for the elite junior day is just that – elite.

Headlining the guest list is a handful of five-stars, including the No. 1 player in the country for the 2020 cycle (per 247Sports), Damascus (Md.) defensive end Bryan Bresee. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder also visited Clemson for the South Carolina game in November. He has a top six of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Bresee will be joined on campus by several fellow five-star recruits: Arik Gilbert, an athlete from Marietta (Ga.); Myles Murphy, a defensive end from Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove; Jordan Burch, a defensive end from Columbia (S.C.) Hammond; Fred Davis, a cornerback from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian; and Rakim Jarrett, a wide receiver from Washington (D.C.) St. John’s.

Clemson is a leading contender for both Murphy and Burch, while Gilbert – the top-ranked athlete in the 2020 class — told TCI recently that the Tigers are high on his list as well. Clemson extended an offer to Jarrett earlier this month after offering Davis in December.

Jarrett will be accompanied to Clemson by a couple of his highly touted teammates at St. John’s College High School: four-star cornerback Luke Hill and four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams. The Tigers are still considered the team to beat for Hill, who was believed to be close to a Clemson commitment in the fall. Williams most recently visited Clemson for the NC State game in October after receiving an offer from the Tigers last March.

A pair of top offensive line prospects are slated to attend the junior day in Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star Bryn Tucker and Raleigh (N.C.) Sanderson four-star Mitchell Mayes. They will be joined by a pair of four-star wide receivers in Norfolk (Va.) Maury’s KeAndre Lambert and Phenix City (Ala.) Central’s E.J. Williams. Lambert is a former teammate of Clemson signee Sheridan Jones, while Williams is a former teammate of Justyn Ross as well as Clemson signee Ray Thornton.

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint, a heavy Clemson lean, is expected to be back on campus. A host of other four-star prospects are slated to be on hand as well: Duncanville (Texas) safety Chris Thompson; Highland Springs (Va.) safety Malcolm Greene; Hollywood (Fla.) Miami Central cornerback Henry Gray; Sebastian (Fla.) River defensive tackle Timothy Smith; Carmel (Ind.) defensive tackle Cole Brevard; and Deerfield Beach (Fla.) running back Jaylan Knighton.

These are the prospects that TCI has confirmed are planning to visit. As always, visitor lists are fluid and subject to change, and we will let you know of any potential additions or scratches.

Stay tuned to TCI all weekend for complete coverage of Clemson’s elite junior day and much more on the aforementioned prospects.