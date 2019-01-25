Renfrow wins Bobby Bowden Award

The Bobby Bowden Award Selection Committee announced Friday that Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been named the winner of the 2018 Bobby Bowden Award, given annually to the Division I player who epitomizes dedication to faith, family, friends and football.

Renfrow won the award among a pool of finalists that included Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner and Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Renfrow becomes the second Clemson player to earn the honor since the award’s inception in 2003. Quarterback Deshaun Watson won the award following the 2016 season, giving Clemson two of the award’s three most recent recipients.

The award will be presented to Renfrow at Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala., on Sunday following his participation in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday. Among those expected to attend will be Clemson Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, who served as Renfrow’s position coach, as well as Clemson Director of Player Development Brad Scott, who spent 11 seasons at Florida State coaching on the staff of the award’s namesake, Bobby Bowden.

Earlier this year, Renfrow collected the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy, presented to college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

He concluded his Clemson career ranked fifth in school history in career receptions (186) and 11th in career receiving yards (2,133) in addition to recording 15 career receiving touchdowns. Renfrow exits Clemson holding school records in career starts by a wide receiver (47) and consecutive games with a reception (43).

A full list of Bobby Bowden Award winners is included below:

2003: Jason Wright, Northwestern

2004: Billy Bajema, Oklahoma State

2005: D. J. Shockley, Georgia

2006: Carl Pendleton, Oklahoma

2007: Jacob Tamme, Kentucky

2008: Stephen McGee, Texas A&M

2009: Colt McCoy, Texas

2010: Christian Ponder, Florida State

2011: Case Keenum, Houston

2012: Ashton Richardson, Auburn

2013: Jake Matthews, Texas A&M

2014: Bryce Petty, Baylor

2015: Ty Darlington, Oklahoma

2016: Deshaun Watson, Clemson

2017: Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

2018: Hunter Renfrow, Clemson

—Clemson Athletic Communications