Clemson adds another big 2020 commitment

Clemson has landed another big commitment for its 2020 recruiting class.

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Saturday via social media. He is among the prospects on campus for today’s elite junior day event.

“Coach Swinney and the whole coaching staff has given me the (utmost) respect just as well as I have given them, it was a feeling that I could not push away, everything that has been told to me has been true and I’ve seen it with my own two eyes,” Swint wrote in a post on Twitter. “I would like to think every school that has let me earn a opportunity to play for their program as well, I would like to thank everyone that has been by my side through the recruiting process.”

Swint (6-3, 220) received an offer from Clemson last May and has visited campus on several different occasions, including for the NC State game in October.

The Tigers, who were long considered the frontrunner for Swint, beat out Florida, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina, Boston College, Wisconsin and others for his services.

Swint is ranked as high as the No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 81 overall prospect in the country for the 2020 recruiting cycle per ESPN.

As a junior in 2018, Swint was credited with 60 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hurries, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles. A year earlier, he posted 101 tackles and 18 sacks as a sophomore.

Swint’s strong relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff played an important role in his commitment decision.

“They’re like my second family,” he told The Clemson Insider recently.

Swint becomes the sixth member of Clemson’s 2020 class, joining Hartsville (S.C.) defensive lineman Demonte Capehart, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County linebacker Sergio Allen, Canton (Ga.) Creekview offensive lineman John Williams, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass offensive lineman Walker Parks and Milton (Ga.) offensive lineman Paul Tchio.

