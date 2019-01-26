Top OL prospect adds Clemson offer at elite junior day

Clemson extended a new offer Saturday to a top offensive line prospect that was on campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day event today.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star tackle Bryn Tucker announced the offer via social media Saturday night.

“After having a great visit, I am proud to say I have received an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

In addition to Clemson, Tucker has offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Notre Dame, LSU, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State and others.

Tucker, who also visited Clemson for the Duke game in November, hails from the same school as Tigers receiver Amari Rodgers. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Tucker is ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 68 overall prospect in the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite.