Wilkie likes Tigers' attitude heading into new season

Clemson catcher Kyle Wilkie said the Tigers learned a lot about themselves in the off-season and the team seems to be focused as it heads into the 2019 baseball season.

Wilkie, who comes into the season with a 29-game hitting streak, led Clemson last year with a .324 batting average.

The junior catcher talks about his role this coming season as well as what he expects from the young players and pitchers as the Tigers look to defend their Atlantic Division Crown.

Watch Wilkie’s interview with the media on TCITV.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for Preorders. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here