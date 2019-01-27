4-star Swint talks commitment to Clemson

Clemson landed one of the nation’s top 2020 linebackers on Saturday when Carrollton (Ga.) four-star Kevin Swint committed to the Tigers while on campus for their elite junior day event.

Swint, the No. 4 outside linebacker in the country per ESPN, spoke with TCI and explained why he chose to be a Tiger.

“Everything about Clemson is true,” he said. “The people are amazing. I’m going to enjoy coming in and grinding every day.”

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Swint picked Clemson over offers from Florida, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina, Boston College, Wisconsin and others.

What separated the Tigers from the other teams pursuing him?

“Everything set them apart,” he said. “It’s so real, words can’t explain it.”

Swint’s relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff played an important role in his commitment decision as well.

“They’re like my second family,” he said.

The coaches were pumped up when Swint gave them the big news of his verbal pledge.

“They were fired up about it,” he said.

As a junior in 2018, Swint was credited with 60 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hurries, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles. A year earlier, he posted 101 tackles and 18 sacks as a sophomore.

Clemson also picked up a commitment Saturday from Washington (D.C.) St. John’s four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams. The Tigers’ 2020 class is now ranked No. 4 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

