Davidson, Tigers know what challenges await

Logan Davidson knows what the 14th-ranked Clemson Tigers lost at the plate after last year’s MLB Draft, but he believes a different brand of baseball will propel his team to succeed in 2019 despite the challenges a change in personnel presents.

Clemson must replace Seth Beer and Chris Williams in the lineup, two guts that combined for 40 of the Tigers’ 98 home runs and 126 of the team’s 375 RBIs.

The switch-hitting shortstop brings a lot to the plate for the Tigers and is a vacuum cleaner in the middle of the infield. He finished last season hitting .292 with 60 runs, 15 homers, 46 RBIs, a .544 slugging percentage, and .408 on-base percentage. He hit over .400 over the last six weeks of the season.

