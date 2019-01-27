Elite junior day visitor has best experience yet at Clemson

Four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams has made several visits to Clemson since receiving an offer from the Tigers last summer, including for a couple of games at Death Valley in the fall.

But the Phenix City (Ala.) Central standout had his best experience yet at Clemson on Saturday when he attended the program’s elite junior day event.

“It was better than any other Clemson visit I’ve been on this year,” Williams told The Clemson Insider.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound class of 2020 prospect felt a lot of love from Clemson’s coaching staff while on campus.

“They really like me a lot,” Williams said. “They were all showing love telling me it’s a great place to be and that they think I would fit in perfectly.”

Williams appreciated what was another opportunity to strengthen his bond with head coach Dabo Swinney, co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott and other coaches.

“It really just gave me the chance to develop a deeper relationship with Coach Swinney, Coach Scott and the rest of the staff,” he said.

Williams has a close relationship with Clemson class of 2019 signee Ray Thornton — one of his former teammates at Central High School — and had a chance to hang out with some other members of the 2019 signing class Saturday.

“I am building a bond with the early enrollees more than anything,” Williams said, “and we all get along very well.”

Williams — who is also one of Justyn Ross’s former teammates at Central — holds nearly two dozen offers including Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others. He is planning to trim his list in half this coming Friday.

“I plan on releasing a top 12 on the first of February,” he said.

Williams, the No. 103 overall prospect nationally for the 2020 class per Rivals, recorded 40 catches for 688 yards (17.2 average) and nine touchdowns as a junior in 2018.

Y’all think we can keep the trend going ? 😏 y’all help me and ray bring lil bro home .. #CUtoCU 👑 pic.twitter.com/PXH4NHuDDD — Justyn Ross .🚶🏾‍♂️ (@_jross8) January 27, 2019

