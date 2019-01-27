Elite OL gets offer he was waiting for at junior day

Class of 2020 four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker returned to Clemson on Saturday for the program’s elite junior day.

The Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic standout left campus last night with something he has wanted for a while – an offer from the Tigers.

“It felt great receiving the offer,” Tucker told The Clemson Insider. “It was definitely an offer I was waiting for.”

Tucker, ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle nationally in his class, had a great experience during the Tigers’ elite junior day event.

“It was awesome. Everything was positive and no negatives,” said Tucker, who also visited Clemson for the South Carolina game in November. “We toured the campus, had a photo shoot and many other activities.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided the highlight of the day for Tucker.

“Definitely coach Swinney talking to us at the end,” he said of his favorite part of the visit. “Talking about the graduation GPA rate and how to become a better man and talking about where Clemson stands in the country.”

Tucker was also able to talk individually with Swinney, offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and other members of the staff. What did he hear from the coaches?

“That they need me. ‘We are building more special things here at Clemson and we need great players like you to make it better,’” Tucker said.

Tucker was joined at the junior day by all three of Clemson’s 2020 offensive line commitments – John Williams, Walker Parks and Paul Tchio – as well as four-star offensive line target Mitchell Mayes.

The linemen spent plenty of time together hanging out and enjoyed each other’s company.

“Me, Walker, John, Mitchell and Paul all grew a strong bond,” Tucker said. “We were all around each other the whole visit just talking and enjoying the moment.”

The trio of Tiger commits stayed in Tucker’s ear throughout the visit and expect them to continue recruiting him moving forward.

“Walker and John and Paul were on me,” Tucker said. “We exchanged numbers so we can communicate.”

Clemson joined Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State and many others on Tucker’s offer list.

Did Saturday’s visit help the Tigers’ chances of landing his commitment in the future?

“They have a chance,” he said. “No doubt about it.”

Tucker, who hails from the same school as Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers, visited Virginia Tech last weekend. He is ranked as the No. 3 prospect from Tennessee, No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 68 overall prospect in the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite.

After having a great visit, I am proud to say I have received an offer from Clemson University 🐯 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ShnCMgt86w — Bryn Tucker (@TuckerBryn) January 27, 2019

