A bunch of the country’s best prospects made their way to Clemson this weekend to attend the Tigers’ elite junior day event Saturday.

After the junior day wrapped up, many of the recruits took to Twitter about their visit experience at Clemson. Check out what they had to say!

Had an unbelievable experience at Clemson University #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/n02QNlHX6o — ChrisThompsonJr (@cdotcaash_) January 27, 2019

After having a great visit, I am proud to say I have received an offer from Clemson University 🐯 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ShnCMgt86w — Bryn Tucker (@TuckerBryn) January 27, 2019

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson university! 🔶⚪️🐅#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/cc7zIGoliT — Bow⚓️ (@Bowman_22) January 27, 2019

Clemson got something special going on here… I’m #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/VZKfZKqmrF — Paul Tchio (@paul__taco) January 27, 2019