Top WR recaps ‘amazing’ experience at elite junior day

Among the prospects that Clemson played host to for its elite junior day event Saturday was Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert.

Lambert, a top-150 national prospect in the 2020 class, spoke with The Clemson Insider about his experience on campus.

“The visit was amazing,” he said. “Met with a lot of great people and enjoyed my time on campus.”

Lambert (6-1, 170) added an offer from the Tigers last May after attending their junior day in March. He then returned to Clemson to watch its win over NC State in October.

What was the highlight of Saturday’s elite junior day visit?

“The photoshoot,” Lambert answered, “but the overall visit was amazing.”

The visit afforded Lambert another chance to catch up and build his relationship with Jeff Scott.

Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach spoke further with Lambert about how he would fit into the Tigers’ offense.

“From what me and coach Scott were talking about, he basically told me how they would use me all over the field based on my height and skill set,” Lambert said.

Lambert also enjoyed building a bond with other prospects on campus and said he especially enjoyed hanging out with a few recruits from the DMV area like himself.

“Especially with Malcolm (Greene), Tre (Williams) and Bryan (Bresee),” he said.

Earlier this month, Lambert released a list of his top 11 schools that included Clemson, Southern Cal, Florida, Duke, Michigan, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Penn State, Virginia and Tennessee.

Asked where the Tigers stand among his favorites following the visit, Lambert responded, “Pretty high.”

Did the visit get him closer to making his commitment decision?

“No,” he said, “but it helped me with my options and where everyone stands.”

Lambert, who is slated to visit Penn State this weekend, hails from the same high school as Clemson signee Sheridan Jones. He is ranked as high as the No. 3 prospect from Virginia, No. 24 wide receiver and No. 115 overall prospect in the 2020 class per 247Sports.

