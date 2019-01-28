Williams talks junior day, new commits, OL targets, more

Canton (Ga.) Creekview four-star offensive tackle John Williams was among the Clemson commits that attended the Tigers’ elite junior day event this past weekend.

Williams (6-5, 270) helped the Tigers welcome a couple of new members to their 2020 recruiting class Saturday, when Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint and Washington (D.C.) St. John’s four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams committed while on campus for the junior day.

“It was great to be able to see all the other commits and welcome two new commits to the group,” John Williams said of the junior day. “It was also good to see the other offensive line recruits and talk with them. Plus I’m always looking for excuses to get up to Clemson.”

Williams said that spending time with fellow offensive line commits Walker Parks and Paul Tchio — as well as four-star Clemson O-line targets Mitchell Mayes and Bryn Tucker — was his favorite part of the junior day experience.

“I really like that group of guys,” Williams said. “We all get along well.”

“They seemed to really enjoy being up there from what I could see,” he added of Mayes and Tucker. “We all seemed to group up and click well.”

Did Williams make a sales pitch for Clemson to the O-line targets?

“As far as recruiting pitches I’m with Coach Swinney on this one. I think Clemson sells itself,” he said. “But if I did have one it would be that this 2020 class is shaping up well and they would be a great fit in Clemson.”

After Saturday’s commitments, the Tigers’ seven-member 2020 class ranks No. 4 nationally (behind only Alabama, LSU and Ohio State) according to the 247Sports Composite.

“Coach said it would be a smaller one but I think we have a lot of good talent so far,” Williams said of the class, “and there is much more to come in this next year.”

Williams is a fan of the newest additions to the class, Swint and Tre Williams, both of whom are ranked as top-150 prospects nationally regardless of position by ESPN.

“Great additions to the group,” he said. “Adding more defensive talent is awesome and I hope it will inspire others to do the same so we can continue to build our class and show out at Clemson.”

