Promising TE prospect on Clemson's radar

While out on the recruiting trail last week during the NCAA contact period, Clemson assistant coach Mickey Conn made a stop at the school of a promising young prospect from the Peach State.

Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County 2021 tight end Cane Berrong drew a visit from Conn, his area recruiter, last Tuesday.

“It was awesome,” Berrong said of receiving a visit from Conn. “I didn’t realize that I had gotten that far on their radar.”

Conn let Berrong’s coach know that the Tigers are interested in the 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore.

“I got his number through my coach,” Berrong said. “He also told my coach to make sure I knew he was going to be recruiting me.”

Just 16 years old, Berrong picked up his first offer from LSU earlier this month. Penn State and Wisconsin have since followed suit with offers of their own, while Georgia, South Carolina, Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati are showing interest along with Clemson, according to Berrong.

Berrong visited South Carolina two weekends ago before traveling to Wisconsin last weekend. He is slated to be at Georgia this weekend and has several other upcoming trips in mind as well.

“I will be going up to Michigan State and Penn State in the spring,” he said. “I’m going to try to work Notre Dame in on the visit to Michigan State. I will get back down to Miami at some point.”

Berrong said he plans to check out Clemson moving forward as well, adding that he is high on Dabo Swinney’s program from what he knows and has heard about it.

“It’s a family atmosphere,” he said. “I really like their All In attitude. Dabo is a great guy and you can tell he loves his players.”

The Tigers typically don’t extend early offers to underclassmen prospects, but Berrong figures to get a good look from Clemson as his recruiting process progresses.

What does Berrong believe he will bring to the table for the team he ends up playing for in the future?

“My speed and hands. I’m a 4.5 40 guy at 225 pounds. I also feel I’m a strong blocker,” he said.