Why wouldn’t a football player want to play for Clemson?

I am not a recruiting guy by any stretch of the imagination. It is not my field of expertise.

However, if I was a young man that could play football and I was offered to come and play at Clemson, I would say yes in a heartbeat.

Why wouldn’t a young man want to play for Clemson?

You heard Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell after the Tigers beat Alabama in the national championship game for the second time in three years. The players love Clemson. They love the town. They love the university. They love the Allen Reeves Football Complex, but more importantly, they love their coaches, especially head coach Dabo Swinney.

Who wouldn’t want to play for a head coach who is always in a good mood, celebrates every win, dances with you in the locker room, runs up and down the sideline, will coach you up and will love you in the good and the bad times?

Again, if you were an aspiring football player, why wouldn’t you come and play for Clemson? The program and the university offer a football player everything he is going to need, plus, he will more than likely get to play and win championships.

Here is what the Clemson football program has accomplished since 2011:

Overall Record: 97-15

National Championships: 2 (2016, 2018)

National runner-up: 1 (2015)

College Football Playoff Appearances: 4 (2016-2019)

BCS Bowls: 2 (2012, 2014)

ACC Championships 5 (2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Atlantic Division Titles: 6 (2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

AFCA Academic National Champions: 1 (2018)

Bowl wins: 8

10-win seasons: 8

Top 5 finishes: 4

Top 10 finishes: 6

Top 25 finishes: 8

APR Top 5: 2

APR Top 10: 7

All-Americans: 37

All-ACC: 97

Academic All-ACC: 40

Academic All-Americans: 1

ACC Player of Year: 3

ACC Rookie of Year: 2

National Individual Awards: 15

First Round NFL Draft picks: 7

NFL Draft picks: 42

Played in the Super Bowl: 4

Won a Super Bowl: 1

Pro Bowls: 7

All-Pro: 2

But it doesn’t end there. The experiences have been endless.

When you come to Clemson you do a lot more than just play football. Our guys are getting some unbelievable experiences. Power of the Paw‼️ #ALLIN https://t.co/XduQkkYaLu — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 30, 2019

Because the Tigers have won two national championships in the last three years, players have had the opportunity to visit the White House, including a tour of the Oval Office on both trips, and the Capital Building as well. They have visited New York and the New York Stock Exchange and have more experiences and gifts through bowl games than they ever could have imagined.

And it is just not about football at Clemson. Inside the Allen Reeves Football Complex is P.A.W. Journey, which means Passionate About Winning. It offers three intricate, hyper-focused programs that are structured to prepare players for life after football.

P.A.W. Journey is housed right inside the front door of the football complex, showing the importance Swinney places on it.

So, I will ask you again. If you are a football player and Clemson offered you a scholarship to come and play at Death Valley, why wouldn’t you jump on it?

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for Preorders. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here