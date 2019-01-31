2020 OT adds Clemson offer

An emerging offensive line prospect from the Old Dominion has picked up an offer from the national champions.

Sterling (Va.) Dominion tackle Jimmy Christ announced an offer from Clemson on Thursday afternoon via a Twitter post.

“Very excited to have received my 30th offer from The National Champions Clemson!!!” Christ wrote.

Florida offered Christ on Wednesday, joining Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, Wake Forest and Clemson as the schools that have offered him this month. His growing offer list also includes Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Boston College, Michigan State, Virginia and many others.

Christ (6-7, 280) was recently named to the 2018 ALL-USA Virginia Football Team by USA TODAY High School Sports.

Very excited to have received my 30th offer from The National Champions Clemson!!!🐅 pic.twitter.com/6b9NyKEhCq — Jimmy Christ (@Jimmy_Christ66) January 31, 2019

