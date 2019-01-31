One proud Tiger

Earlier this month, Dwayne Allen was watching his alma mater win a second national championship in three years. Three weeks later, he is in Atlanta trying to help the New England Patriots win a record-tying sixth Super Bowl.

Allen and the Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

“It is an exciting time. There are a lot of greats that don’t get to play in this game, so for me to have a second opportunity at it in my second year with this organization, I am just very, very fortunate,” Allen said to WSPA’s Todd Summers earlier this week. “It all comes down to execution, so this week has been about making sure I understand my game plan so that I can flawlessly go out there and execute.”

As Allen said, Sunday will mark his second straight appearance in the Super Bowl. Last year, New England was beat by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former @ClemsonFB TE Dwayne Allen, who last played for Clemson in 2011, told me that he still texts Dabo after each game & is super proud of the Tigers program. The current Patriot also wants to maximize the opportunity he has in Super Bowl LIII this Sunday.@WSPA7 #BigGameBound pic.twitter.com/s7hmCRzWZN — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) January 30, 2019

Allen, who was the 2011 Mackie Award winner as the nation’s best tight end and was a consensus All-American at Clemson, is finishing up his seventh season in the NFL. As he said, he has spent the last two seasons in New England.

At Clemson, Allen caught a then school record 93 career passes for a school-record 1,079 yards and 12 touchdowns for a tight end. During his redshirt junior season in 2011, he tallied what is still a single-season record 50 catches for 598 yards and 8 touchdowns, which is also still a single-season record for a tight end.

Allen was at Clemson when Swinney first took over the program and was a part of the Tigers’ first ACC Championship team under the fiery coach in 2011. Since those earlier days under Swinney, Clemson has turned into the best program in college football.

“Coach Swinney is doing a great job of not only getting the right coaches around him but recruiting the right players to build that foundation where we can have the sustained success that we have had in recent years,” Allen said. “For me it has been nothing but joy and pride. I am so proud of those guys. I am so proud to be a part of the Clemson Family.”

Allen says he texts Swinney after every game to let him know how proud he is of the Clemson team.

“One of the things that stuck out to me (after the national championship) was the way Christian Wilkins handled one of the questions right after the game,” he said. “There is so much emotion running through his veins and they asked him if Clemson is the new team to beat, and he just said, ‘that is up to you guys to decide.’ That just speaks to the character of the man in that locker room.”

