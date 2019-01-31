Tchio focused on helping Tigers build historic 2020 class

Four-star offensive lineman Paul Tchio returned to Clemson last weekend for the first time since committing to the Tigers following the South Carolina game in late November.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound class of 2020 prospect from Milton, Ga., was among those that attended Clemson’s elite junior day last Saturday.

“Clemson’s elite junior day was a day to remember! I loved it,” Tchio told TCI.

“It was a really cool day and the best part of it might’ve been the photo shoot,” he added, laughing.

Tchio made the trip to Clemson with his father and brother, both of whom had a blast during the junior day as well.

“They felt the special vibe up there in Clemson and we couldn’t be more All In,” Tchio said.

Tchio was able to spend plenty of time catching up with Clemson’s coaching staff while on campus.

“The coaches were just letting me know how happy they were I joined the family,” he said, “and who they’re focusing on getting to make that special decision.”

Tchio also hung around a lot during the junior day with two of the recruits that the Tigers would love to see join the Clemson family.

Four-star offensive linemen Bryn Tucker (Knoxville, Tenn./Knoxville Catholic) and Mitchell Mayes (Raleigh, N.C./Leesville Road) were among the Clemson targets on hand for the junior day.

Tchio feels good about the Tigers’ chances with the duo and plans to stay in their ear about Clemson.

“I think Clemson has a really good chance at landing Bryn and Mitchell,” he said. “They were feeling the vibe and love from the Clemson family all day long and I’m gonna be on them about making that move!

The visit also afforded Tchio an opportunity to build a bond with the other commits on campus, including fellow four-star offensive line pledges John Williams and Walker Parks.

“The elite junior day was my first time meeting most of the other commits and we had a great time up there all day,” he said.

Tchio says he and the other commits have their sights set on helping the Tigers recruit and put together another historic class.

Clemson’s 2020 class currently ranks No. 4 nationally.

“We’re all focused on making this 2020 class go down in history,” he said.

Tchio is ranked as high as the No. 5 offensive guard and No. 133 overall prospect in the 2020 class per ESPN. He chose Clemson over offers from Georgia and Alabama, among others, when he committed on Nov. 25.

Tchio is one of seven commits in the Tigers’ 2020 class, along with Williams, Parks, Hartsville (S.C.) defensive lineman Demonte Capehart, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County linebacker Sergio Allen, Carrollton (Ga.) linebacker Kevin Swint and Washington (D.C.) St. John’s defensive tackle Tre Williams.

Clemson got something special going on here… I’m #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/VZKfZKqmrF — Paul Tchio (@paul__taco) January 27, 2019

