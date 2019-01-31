Tigers offer 4-star New Jersey DE

Clemson has dispensed a new offer to a four-star prospect in the class of 2020.

Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s defensive end Amin Vanover reported the offer from Clemson on Thursday via a Twitter post.

“Honored to receive (an) offer from Clemson University,” he wrote.

In addition to Clemson, Vanover (6-4, 240) owns offers from Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oregon, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia and others.

As a junior in 2018, Vanover was credited with 30 total tackles, including 12 for loss and seven sacks, along with eight quarterback pressures, a pass deflection and fumble recovery.

He is the No. 6 prospect in New Jersey, No. 15 strong-side defensive end and No. 238 overall prospect for the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Honored to receive and offer from Clemson University🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/C1IB5C3H9o — Amin vanover (@vanover_amin) January 31, 2019

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for Preorders. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here