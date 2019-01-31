Top 2020 DE planning spring visit to Clemson

Clemson’s 2020 class is already shaping up to exceed its past several classes after Saturday’s successful elite junior day. That would be an incredible feat seeing as the Tigers have had some of the best classes in country (as well as in their history) over the last few years.

It should only get better as the year wears on with several five-star recruits possibly calling Death Valley their home next year.

Four-star defensive end Tyler Baron is a top-150 national player that has Clemson vying for his talents.

Baron recently transferred to Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, where current Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers played during his high school career.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman said that he actually has a relationship with Rodgers.

“I’ve talked to Amari Rodgers about his whole process,” he said. “He just told me to take my time with the process.”

Baron was unable to make it to Saturday’s junior day, but said he will be visiting sometime this spring.

He told The Clemson Insider that “a few schools stand out” to him right now, and Clemson will be on his list of top schools when he narrows it down.

“Clemson is definitely up there for me,” Baron said. “I love the winning culture, but it’s the people in the building that make them appeal to me.”

Baron also mentioned that it would mean a lot to be a Tiger with their recent history of top-notch defensive line play and development.

“It would be great. With the commitment of my friend Tre Williams I feel like I could play a part in something great,” he said.

Baron’s combo of size, speed and athleticism is reminiscent of Clelin Ferrell. He is certainly not a shoe-in for the Tigers, especially with his move to Knoxville and Tennessee’s recent resurgence in recruiting, but Clemson figures to have a strong shot as the fall rolls around.

