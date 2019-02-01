2020 OL Christ ‘really excited’ about Clemson offer

Robbie Caldwell dipped into the Old Dominion on Thursday and dropped off a new offer to a promising 2020 offensive line prospect.

Sterling (Va.) Dominion High tackle Jimmy Christ picked up the offer when Clemson’s offensive line coach stopped by his school. It marked his 30th offer but a special one nonetheless from the defending national champions.

“It’s awesome. Really excited about it,” Christ said when asked for his thoughts on the offer. “I’m trying to get down there.”

Christ (6-7, 280) isn’t sure when he will visit Clemson again as he is still in the process of planning offseason visits, but said he might visit to watch one of the Tigers’ spring practices.

He has been to Clemson on a few occasions in the past and has a relationship with Clemson linebacker Chad Smith, who played at Dominion High with Christ’s older brother.

“It’s a great campus,” Christ said of Clemson, “and I loved watching them on TV.”

Christ has been on Clemson’s radar for quite a while but said he recently began communicating more frequently with Caldwell and area recruiter Brandon Streeter.

“Coach Streeter was just saying that they’re really interested,” Christ said, “and coach Caldwell said that he’s watched my film and he’s excited about it.”

In addition to Clemson, Christ has collected offers from Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Florida, Boston College and Virginia among others. He visited Virginia in January and is slated to be at Penn State this weekend.

Christ said he will probably commit before the summer and that he doesn’t plan to publicly announce his top group of schools before he makes his decision.

Where do the Tigers stand with Christ following Thursday’s big offer?

“They’re very high on my board right now,” he said.

Christ, the No. 10 prospect in Virginia per 247Sports, was recently named to the 2018 ALL-USA Virginia Football Team by USA TODAY High School Sports.

Very excited to have received my 30th offer from The National Champions Clemson!!!🐅 pic.twitter.com/6b9NyKEhCq — Jimmy Christ (@Jimmy_Christ66) January 31, 2019

