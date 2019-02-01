4-star Miami CB has Clemson ‘at the top’ of his list

Clemson’s coaching staff has been busy hitting the recruiting trail this week, the final week of this NCAA contact period.

One of the stops made by the Tigers on Wednesday was to see a pair of premier 2020 cornerback prospects in the Sunshine State.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed were among several Clemson coaches that paid a visit to Miami (Fla.) Central High School to check in on four-star cornerback teammates Jalen Harrell and Henry Gray.

“It was a complete honor to see them at my school,” Harrell told The Clemson Insider. “An absolute blessing.”

Both Harrell (6-2, 180) and Gray (6-1, 180) hold offers from Clemson along with many other major programs.

Gray attended Clemson’s elite junior day last weekend, and it won’t be long before Harrell visits Clemson as well.

“I will be up there for the spring game (April 6),” Harrell said.

Harrell says he is “extremely excited” to check out Clemson for the first time.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the school,” he said.

Harrell has seen his recruitment take off after receiving the offer from Clemson on December 7. Since then, he has hauled in offers from Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Oregon and Nebraska among others.

Where do the Tigers stand on the standout corner’s list right now?

“At the top for sure,” he said.

Up next for Harrell is a visit to Miami on Sunday. He said he is also working to arrange upcoming visits to Penn State and Florida State.

