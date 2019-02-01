Top-100 prospect planning another visit to Death Valley

Clemson is always on the hunt for versatile athletes who can play multiple positions, and it should be no different for the 2021 cycle.

Class of 2021 recruit Gabe Stephens will likely have the Tigers on his list if they give him an offer within the next year.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete out of Mountain Island Charter (Mt. Holly, N.C.) is ranked among the top 100 prospects nationally in his class. He is attracting early interest from Virginia, East Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and UNC.

Stephens was last in touch with the Tigers when he visited Death Valley this past season for the Syracuse game, but plans on getting back in contact this spring.

He told The Clemson Insider that he will take a visit to Clemson sometime before the summer starts in hopes of “building a great relationship with the coaches.”

Stephens said that an offer from the Tigers “would affect my recruitment big time.”

“I just want to build a great relationship with the coaches and get to know what they have to offer,” said Stephens, who already owns a double-digit offer list.

In addition to Clemson, Stephens said he plans on visiting Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

Being that Stephens is still two classes away, there is still plenty of time left in his recruitment. Dabo Swinney and his staff like to wait on offering young recruits, but Stephens is a candidate to eventually earn a coveted offer from the Tigers.

