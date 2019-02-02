5-star DT talks Tigers

Clemson is always trying to reload in the trenches through recruiting, and the Tigers are in the conversation early on for one of the top defensive linemen that the class of 2021 has to offer.

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley defensive tackle Payton Page made an unofficial visit to Clemson in December and plans to be back on campus for another visit soon.

“In like two weeks I think,” said Page, who is rated as a five-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and ranked among the top 20 prospects in his class regardless of position.

Just a sophomore, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Page already possesses offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and a number of other major programs.

Page said he is looking to build “more of relationship” with Clemson’s coaching staff when he returns to campus, adding that he has been in touch with a few of the coaches recently.

“They were talking about how (Clemson) would be a good fit for me,” Page said.

Page was named to the 2018 MaxPreps Sophomore All-American Team following his sophomore season, during which he amassed 80 total tackles, including 26 for loss and 10 sacks, to go with 21 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.

Boding well for the Tigers is the fact Page said he models his game after Dexter Lawrence, another former North Carolina prep star.

“He’s huge and can move well,” Page said of why he admires the former Clemson defensive tackle.

Asked what stands out most to him about Clemson’s program, Page replied, “They treat me like a family.”

There’s a long way to go in Page’s recruitment and the young phenom isn’t claiming any favorites right now.

Page recently visited NC State and was planning to be at Georgia this weekend.

He is ranked by 247 as the No. 1 prospect from the Tar Heel State, No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2021 class.