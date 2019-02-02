In-state running back commits to the champs

Clemson picked up a nice new addition to its 2019 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon when one of the top running back prospects in the Palmetto State committed to the national champs.

Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist Church School’s Michel Dukes chose Clemson over finalist Syracuse during an announcement ceremony at First Baptist Gym. He also had offers from South Carolina, East Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest and Appalachian State, among others.

“I’ll be furthering my athletic and academic career at Clemson University,” Dukes said.

Dukes (5-11, 190), who has long been on Clemson’s radar, received an offer from the Tigers while on campus for an official visit the weekend of Jan. 18. He also took an official visit to Syracuse in early December after earning an offer from the Orange in September.

Syracuse coach Dino Babers visited his school earlier this month, and Dukes drew a final visit from Dabo Swinney and Tony Elliott on Friday, the second-to-last day of the NCAA contact period that precedes the Feb. 6 National Signing Day.

As a senior in 2018, Dukes rushed for 2,030 yards on 188 carries (10.8 average) and had 29 rushing touchdowns. As a junior, he ran for 1,465 yards and 27 scores.

Dukes is ranked as the second-best running back in the state of South Carolina for the 2019 class by the 247Sports Composite. He becomes the second running back commit in Clemson’s 2019 class, joining four-star Chez Mellusi of Naples (Fla.).

A two-sport star, Dukes also plays basketball for First Baptist School and recently made this one-handed slam: