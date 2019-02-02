Mitchell hopeful hard work keeps paying off

It has not been an easy year for Shelton Mitchell.

The senior guard for Clemson had been battling through the pain of knee issues for much of the season. The pain, despite his work to rehab it, has slowed him down a bit, and in doing so has affected his game.

Mitchell came into this past Tuesday’s game against Pitt, shooting just 1-for-14 from behind the arc. He was just 2 for his last 22 overall since the Tigers’ win at South Carolina on Dec. 22.

However, against the Panthers, Mitchell connected on all four of his three-pointers, all in the first half, and was 5-for-6 overall from the field. The senior finished with 14 points and added five assists in Clemson’s 13-point victory.

So, what did Mitchell do differently in the Pitt game?

“I think for the most part I did a good job staying confident,” he said. “I knew I just needed a couple of shots to go in to really get my confidence back. I have been working hard before practice and after practice.

“I just knew it was a matter of time before the work would pay off.”

Mitchell hopes he can continue his improvement on Sunday when the Tigers (12-8, 2-5 ACC) host Wake Forest at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The game tips off at noon.

Watch the rest of the media’s interview with Mitchell and guard Marcquise Reed on TCITV.

