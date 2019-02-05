Clemson Announces 2019 Gameday Designations

The Clemson Athletic Department, in conjunction with the alumni association, student affairs, IPTAY and other campus groups, today announced special gameday designations for the 2019 football season. The 2019 season will mark Clemson’s 14th consecutive year hosting seven home games at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson will open its season at home on Thursday, Aug. 29, hosting Georgia Tech for the first game ever broadcast on the soon-to-launch ACC Network. The evening has been designated as a National Championship Celebration, honoring Clemson for its perfect 15-0 season in 2018 before kicking off the 2019 campaign.

The following week, Clemson will celebrate the nation’s oldest and most successful fundraising organization when it holds IPTAY Day during a marquee non-conference matchup against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Clemson will celebrate Family Weekend during the team’s game against Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 21. On Saturday, Oct. 12, the team will hold Solid Orange Day for its ACC contest against Florida State.

On Saturday, Oct. 26 against Boston College, Clemson will renew a tradition that dates to 1922 when it hosts homecoming. The day will also serve as Football Reunion Day, as the program will welcome back and honor members of its anniversary teams.

Clemson will conduct its annual Military Appreciation Day and Purple Out on Saturday, Nov. 2, against Wofford. The Tigers will conclude their home slate on Saturday, Nov. 16 against Wake Forest, honoring the team’s seniors on Senior Day and school legends with induction on Hall of Fame Day.

Fans can get their first look at the 2019 Tigers on Saturday, April 6, when the team will hold its Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. The team will also host its annual Fan Day on Sunday, Aug. 11.

2019 Football Gameday Designations

April 6: Clemson Spring Game

Aug. 11: Fan Appreciation Day

Aug. 29: Georgia Tech — National Championship Celebration

Sept. 7: Texas A&M — IPTAY Day

Sept. 21: Charlotte — Family Weekend

Oct. 12: Florida State — Solid Orange Day

Oct. 26: Boston College — Homecoming/Football Reunion Day

Nov. 2: Wofford — Military Appreciation Day/Purple Out

Nov. 16: Wake Forest — Senior Day/Hall of Fame Day