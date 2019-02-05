Clemson target McLaughlin gives latest on his recruitment

In early January, Buford (Ga.) 2020 offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin narrowed down his list of close to 20 offers when he named a top five of Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Peach State prospect is still in the process of making visits as he draws closer to a decision. McLaughlin told TCI that he hopes to commit in March or April so he can focus his attention on his high school team’s spring practice ahead of his senior season.

McLaughlin most recently made a visit to Alabama this past weekend after going to Oklahoma the weekend before.

He attended a couple of games at Death Valley in the fall and wants to visit Clemson again before he renders his college choice.

“I think my plan is to go to Clemson during March to see a practice and hang out some more over there,” McLaughlin said. “After that nothing is scheduled.”

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he added in regard to the Clemson visit. “Clemson is still one of the top schools that has my interest.”

McLaughlin mentioned the possibility of getting back on campus even sooner.

“I wish I could get out there before March too,” he said. “I may try to see if they have time to let me come before then.”

The visit, whenever McLaughlin makes it, figures to be important as it looks like his decision is not far off.

What is he hoping to get out of the visit when he makes it back to Clemson?

“I really hope I get to talk and/or hang with some players,” he said. “They let you know what it’s actually like, good and bad. It also shows you if you fit in.”

According to McLaughlin, he has been in contact with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and remains a priority target of the Tigers.

“He’s been telling me I’m still his top dude he’s trying to get,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said he doesn’t have any visits planned right now besides Clemson. He previously visited Clemson for the NC State game in October after receiving an offer from the Tigers while on campus for the season-opener vs. Furman in September.

