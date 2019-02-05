Tigers return a lot of experience on the mound

With baseball season right around the corner, The Clemson Insider continues our preseason coverage as we take a brief look at the 13 returning members of the 2019 Clemson pitching staff.

Here is an outlook at the Tigers’ pitching staff for the upcoming season. Clemson opens the new year on Feb. 15 against South Alabama. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

No. 19 Brooks Crawford RHP SR

15-2 with one save and a 3.07 ERA in 59 career appearances (18 starts)

Allowed 136 hits (.241 OBA) in 149.1 IP with 44 BB and 106 K

Returning weekend starter who should remain in the weekend rotation

No. 20 Mat Clark LHP *SO

4-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 19 career appearances (one start). Allowed 18 hits (.217 OBA) in 21.1 IP with four BB and 23 K

Situational lefty who will play a big role in the bullpen

No. 22 Sam Weatherly LHP SO

0-0 with a 6.64 ERA in eight career appearances (five starts). Allowed 24 hits (.316 OBA) in 20.1 IP with 17 BB and 17 K. Two-way player last season that will focus solely on pitching in 2019

No. 23 Carson Spiers RHP JR

2-2 with four saves and a 2.14 ERA in 32 career appearances. Allowed 26 hits (.161 OBA) in 46.1 IP with 19 BB and 42 K. Projected to be the team’s closer in 2019

No. 32 Jacob Hennessy LHP JR

6-4 with three saves and a 3.88 ERA in 40 career appearances (14 starts). Allowed 104 hits (.263 OBA) in 102.0 IP with 25 BB and 91 K. Friday night starter in 2018 that is in the mix for a weekend starter role in 2019

No. 36 Sheldon Reed RHP *JR

Spent last season as a redshirt member of the developmental squad. Transferred from Spartanburg Methodist College where he played outfield/first base. Will look to provide depth in bullpen as he makes the transition to the mound

No. 37 Ryne Huggins LHP *SO

0-0 with a 9.82 ERA in 10 career appearances. Allowed five hits (.294 OBA) in 3.2 IP with two BB and three K. Situational lefty in 2018 that should contribute in a similar role in 2019

No. 39 Travis Marr RHP *SO

6-2 with a 5.91 ERA in 23 career appearances (two starts). Allowed 54 hits (.302 OBA) in 45.2 IP with 21 BB and 35 K. Major bullpen contributor as a long reliever and can make a spot start as needed

No. 40 Owen Griffith RHP JR

1-2 with one save and a 3.68 ERA in 24 career appearances. Allowed 26 hits (.228 OBA) in 29.1 IP with 16 BB and 32 K. Career reliever who gives Clemson a solid righty option in the middle innings

No. 41 Bo Gobin RHP *SO

With a 15.00 ERA in five career appearances. Allowed eight hits (.500 OBA) in 3.0 IP with three BB and two K. Righty that provides bullpen depth

No. 43 Connor O’Rear RHP *FR

Spent last season as a redshirt member of the developmental squad. Looks to provide depth in the Tiger bullpen in 2019

No. 45 Holt Jones RHP SO

2-0 with a 4.41 ERA in eight career appearances (three starts). Allowed 16 hits (.254 OBA) in 16.1 IP with 10 BB and 18 K. Tall righty that provides a solid option in long relief or as a midweek starter

No. 50 Andrew Coker RHP *SO

Spent 2017 as a redshirt member of the developmental squad. Did not appear in a game in 2018. Could compete for innings out of the bullpen

