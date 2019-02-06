Clemson signs 14 of the nation’s top 300 players

Fourteen of Clemson’s 27 signees for the 2019 Class rank among the nation top 300 by at least one of the five major recruiting services. The highest ranking for any of the signees is held by cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr., who is ranked eighth in the nation regardless of position by Rivals.com.

Booth and Frank Ladson are ranked in the top 51 in the nation by all five services. Joseph Ngata is ranked in the top 50 in four of the five. Booth is the highest-ranked Clemson signee by ESPN.com (30th) and Tom Lemming (27), and Ladson is the highest-ranked by Prep Stars (22) and 247Sports (33).

“We feel like we got better for sure,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “For me, it is always exciting when a guy chooses to come to Clemson. These guys have many, many opportunities and when they choose to come and be a part of it, it is always special.”

By the Numbers: Clemson’s Class of 2019

1: Cornerback Andrew Booth is the No. 8 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the highest-ranked Clemson signee in this class by that service

2: Represents the number of 5-star players Clemson has already signed, according to Rivals.com

4: That is the number of safeties Clemson signed this year

8: Clemson’s overall ranking for the 2019 Class according to Rivals.com

9: The Tigers’ composite ranking for the 2019 Class by 247Sports and overall ranking by ESPN.com

10: Represents the number of 4-star players Clemson signed, according to Rivals.com

16: The number of early enrollees from the 2019 Class. They will all participate in spring practice

28: That is how many players Clemson added to the 2019 Class, the program’s largest class since 2011

36: That represents the number of touchdown receptions 5-star wide receiver Joseph Ngata had for Folsom High (Calif.) last fall.

55: The number of touchdowns 4-star running back Chez Mellusi scored during his high school career.

90.18: Clemson’s average score according to 247Sports’ composite rankings

1975: That’s the year Clemson last signed a player from Michigan prior to defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro’s signature on Dec. 19.

5,244: That is how many yards quarterback Taisun Phommachanh threw for last season. Rivals.com ranked him as the No.1 player in Connecticut and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2019

