Previewing the Tigers and the Hokies

Live from Littlejohn Joanne previews the Tigers and the Hokies.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables will get a raise and will have a year added back to his contract, which right now is worth $11.6 million, the largest of its kind for an assistant football coach. (…)
Now that the 2019 recruiting cycle is officially wrapped up, Clemson’s coaching staff is able to turn its primary attention to 2020 recruits. The Tigers already have an impressive start to their (…)
His recruiting process is really just getting started, but Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy four-star offensive lineman Eli Sutton is already on Clemson’s radar for the 2021 cycle. Sutton — a big 6-foot-7, (…)
Clemson has the highest paid assistant coaches in college football. The Clemson University’s Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved contractual changes to nine of the football program’s 10 (…)
At the halfway point in the ACC season, Clemson sits in eighth place in the conference standings. Obviously, that is not where the Tigers want to be, but luckily for them they have an opportunity to do (…)
The Clemson football program picked up a local offensive lineman on National Signing Day on Wednesday when Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) High School product Mason Trotter signed with the Tigers. Head coach Dabo (…)
The Clemson baseball team has been picked to finish third in the ACC Atlantic Division in the 2019 ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released Friday. The Tigers received one first-place vote. (…)
The appeals process in the case of two Clemson football players accused of failing an NCAA drug test prior to the Cotton Bowl will be extended. Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said on Friday the (…)