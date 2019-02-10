Big in-state OL planning another Clemson visit

One big in-state prospect that Clemson has been keeping tabs on is Barnwell (S.C.) offensive lineman Briggs Kearse.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound tackle remains on the Tigers’ radar for the 2020 recruiting cycle. A couple of weeks ago during the NCAA contact period, Kearse drew a visit from Clemson assistant Todd Bates, his area recruiter.

“Coach Bates stopped by my high school two weeks ago,” Kearse told TCI. “He said to come check them out soon, so I plan on picking a day and coming to watch a practice later this month or in March.”

Kearse is looking forward to getting back on campus. He has visited Clemson several times in the past, including for the Wake Forest game at Death Valley in 2017 and most recently the Syracuse game last season.

“I can’t wait to be back,” he said. “I have been wanting to be back since the last time I was there, and I definitely want to see the new National Championship trophy.”

Kearse also visited Clemson to work out for the staff at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June. He participated in a full three-day session of the camp and plans to showcase his ability at the camp again this coming summer.

“Yes, I definitely plan to come back and compete this summer at camp,” he said.

Kearse received his first offer from Georgia State last week, while schools such as North Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Wofford are showing interest as well along with Clemson.

“I would say run blocking is a good strength for me,” Kearse said, describing himself as an O-lineman. “But my pass protection has come a long way from last year. I also think my mental abilities are good as well.”

As a prospect who lives about three hours away from Clemson’s campus, Kearse loved seeing the Tigers capture their second national championship in three seasons with a dominant performance against Alabama last month.

“Everyone was worried all day at school that they were going to lose, but I was like no way, they are going to blow them out, and watching it unfold was crazy,” Kearse said. “I was very happy and enjoyed watching it on TV because it means a lot for this state to win a national championship.”

South Carolina also recently visited Kearse’s school to check on him. Along with Clemson, he plans to visit Wofford on Feb. 13 and Georgia State on Feb. 18.

