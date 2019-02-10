Clemson returns 6 position players with starting experience

With baseball season beginning this coming Friday, The Clemson Insider continues our preseason coverage as we take a brief look at the 11 returning position players on the 2019 Clemson baseball squad.

The Tigers, ranked as high as No. 14 in the preseason polls, opens the new season Friday against South Alabama. First pitch is set for 4 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

No. 1 Kier Meredith OF SO

Career .195 hitter in 13 games (12 starts). Has one double, one triple, one homer, and five RBI in his career. Could see time in both centerfield and left field

No. 4 Grayson Byrd INF *SR

Career .261 hitter in 129 games (98 starts). Has nine doubles, one triple, 10 homers, and 55 RBI in his career. Versatile player who could see time a first, second, or third base

No. 5 Sam Hall INF/OF SO

Career .239 hitter in 25 games (21 starts). Has four doubles, two homers, and seven RBI in his career. Talented fielder who could see playing time in the outfield and at third base

No. 6 Elijah Henderson OF *FR

Redshirted in 2018 as a member of the developmental squad. Provides outfield depth

No. 8 Logan Davidson SS JR

Career .289 hitter in 126 games (126 starts). Has 27 doubles, 27 homers, and 87 RBI in his career. Starter at shortstop that will help anchor the middle of the order

No. 9 Jordan Greene 2B GR

Career .253 hitter in 145 games (118 starts). Has 19 doubles, six homers, and 46 RBI in his career. Returning starter at second base but can also play third base

No. 10 Kyle Wilkie C JR

Career .307 hitter in 86 games (78 starts). Has 11 doubles, one triple, five homers, and 45 RBI in his career. Starting catcher that will hit in the middle of the order

No. 13 Bryce Teodosio OF SO

Career .165 hitter in 37 games (24 starts). Has four doubles, four homers, and nine RBI in his career. Projected starter in centerfield and team’s best defensive outfielder

No. 16 Bo Majkowski OF SO

Appeared in two games in 2018. Provides outfield depth

No. 17 Justin Hawkins INF *SR

Career .200 hitter in 21 games (15 starts). Has three doubles, two homers, and eight RBI in his career. Expected to compete for starting third base job, but could see time at first base

No. 26 Matt Cooper OF/1B/C SO

Career .286 hitter in seven games (two starts). Utility players provides depth at multiple positions and used as a pinch-hitter.

