5-star LB wants mom to see Clemson

Clemson is in line to get one of the country’s best linebackers back on campus soon.

Woodbridge (Va.) five-star Antoine Sampah — one of the top overall prospects in the class of 2020 – told The Clemson Insider that he is planning to return to Tigertown this spring.

“I actually plan on coming before (the April 6 spring game) for a day or two at the beginning of spring practice,” Sampah said.

Sampah (6-2, 220) has visited Clemson a few times before, most recently for the Louisville game at Death Valley in November.

But this time, he plans to bring his mother with him for her first look at the school and program.

“I’ve seen it all, but at this point I want to get my mom on campus,” Sampah said. “Every visit so far I’ve ever taken has been with my coaches. At this point, wherever I take my coaches and my mom will be a key message to everyone about what schools I’m really considering.”

Sampah’s mom doesn’t know a whole lot about Clemson heading into the visit, but she has heard good things about the Tigers from her son.

“My mom doesn’t know much yet about anywhere, but I’ve let her know Clemson has some of the best people around that I’ve ever met,” he said.

Sampah has an impressive list of two dozen college offers that includes the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

According to Sampah, the next step for him is “releasing a top 8 by the time spring games start and then focus on those certain schools” until he makes his decision.

“Right now the hint I will give is I know for sure four schools that I’ve already visited on multiple occasions have made the list,” he said.

Sampah remains a priority for Clemson’s coaching staff. Dabo Swinney, Brent Venables and Todd Bates paid a visit to his school last month during the NCAA contact period.

“They’re just excited about having me back on campus soon honestly,” Sampah said when asked what he has heard from the coaches lately.

Added Sampah: “I’ve taken a break from a lot of communication lately just to take time to myself and process all my offers and truly analyze the relationships I’ve built so far with several coaches. Clemson has always been a major interest of mine and it’s been great being able to get recruited by Coach V.”

Sampah is ranked among the top 40 prospects in the 2020 class regardless of position by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 21 overall prospect for 2020.

