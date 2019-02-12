Talented Peach State DB planning Clemson visit

Marietta (Ga.) High School has a powerhouse football program that produces Power Five prospects on an annual basis.

One of the prospects in the 2020 class that plays for Marietta is Dawson Ellington. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior defensive back owns a dozen scholarship offers and is on Clemson’s radar as well.

Ellington told The Clemson Insider recently that he has been in contact with defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“Coach Venables wants me to visit,” Ellington said.

According to Ellington, he will do just that next month.

“I plan on visiting in March,” he said. “I think the second weekend.”

Ellington has visited Clemson a few times in the past to attend games at Death Valley, most recently last October when the Tigers hosted NC State.

Clemson has certainly made a good impression on Ellington when he’s been on campus.

“I think that Clemson is definitely the school that’s on everyone’s radar,” he said. “They have great coaches, great facilities and most importantly great academics.”

Ellington most recently made visits to Michigan and North Carolina. Along with Clemson, he is planning trips to Florida, Alabama and Tennessee at the end of the month, and wants to check out Nebraska this spring as well.

