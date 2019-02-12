Tigers have a lot of talented newcomers

The Clemson Insider continues our preseason coverage with a brief look at the 13 newcomers on the 2019 Clemson baseball roster.

Clemson, ranked as high as No. 14 in the preseason rankings, opens the season on Friday against South Alabama. First pitch at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is set for 4 p.m.

No. 11 Michael Green OF *SO

Transfer from Florence-Darlington Tech (2018) and College of Charleston (2017). AA player-of-the-year as a senior at Strom Thurmond (SC) HS in 2016. Will compete for a starting outfield spot in 2019

No. 12 Justin Wrobleski LHP/OF FR

Ranked as the No. 10 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game. AAAAAA honorable mention all-state as a senior at Sequoyah (GA) HS in 2018. Versatile two-way player that is expected to see playing time in 2019

No. 15 James Parker INF FR

Ranked as the No. 55 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game. AAAAA all-state selection as a senior at TL Hanna (SC) HS in 2018. Son for former Tiger Tim Parker provides depth in the infield for the 2019 season

No. 24 Mac Starbuck INF FR

Ranked as the No. 130 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game. AAAAA all-state selection as a senior at Easley (SC) HS in 2018. Son of volunteer assistant Greg Starbuck will provide infield depth in 2019

No. 25 Jackson Lindley RHP FR

Ranked as the No. 122 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game. North-South All-Star Game selection as a senior at TL Hanna (SC) HS in 2018. Tall righty could see some innings out of the bullpen this season

No. 27 Carter Raffield RHP FR

Ranked as the No. 13 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game. AA all-state selection as a senior at Bleckley County (GA) HS in 2018. Will miss the 2019 season due to an injury

No. 30 Davis Sharpe RHP/1B FR

Ranked as the No. 7 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game. AAAAAAA all-state selection as a senior at Mill Creek (GA) HS in 2018. Two-way player who will see action on the mound and in the field in 2019

No. 31 Adam Hackenberg C FR

Ranked as the No. 11 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game. Three-time, first-team all-state selection & state player of the as a senior. Brother of former Penn State QB Christian will be a solid bat off the bench & backup catcher

No. 35 Chad Fairey INF/OF FR

Ranked as the No. 123 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game. Three-time all-state selection at Ninety Six (SC) High School. Versatile player gives the Tigers a big bat off the bench

No. 44 Bryar Hawkins INF/RHP FR

Ranked as the No. 143 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game. AAAAAAA all-state selection at West Forsyth (GA) High School. Two-way player that can contribute on the mound and in the field

No. 46 Keyshawn Askew LHP FR

Ranked as the No. 35 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game. Second-team All-American by Perfect Game. Lefty is expected to be a contributor on the mound in 2019

No. 47 Matthew Lumsden OF/1B FR

Ranked as the No. 125 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game. AAAAA first-team all-state as a senior at JL Mann (SC) High School in 2018. Versatile player that gives Clemson some power off the bench

No. 48 Luke Sommerfeld RHP *GR

Transfer from Saint Louis is 4-2 with four saves in 62 career appearances (4 starts). Has a 4.13 career ERA with 91 K and 74 BB in 104.2 IP. Will provide a veteran presence in the Tiger bullpen and contribute major innings

