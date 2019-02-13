Clemson commit Williams ahead of schedule

Clemson class of 2020 commitment John Williams is an anchor on the offensive line for a Canton (Ga.) Creekview High School team that had a historic season in 2018.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound, four-star prospect led Creekview to a 12-1 record, its first region title and deepest playoff run in school history – and he did so while playing through an injury.

“Just a slight tear to my labrum mid-October. No way I was not finishing out the season, so we braced it and repaired it in late December,” Williams recently told The Clemson Insider.

The good news for Williams is that he is well ahead of schedule in his rehab process.

“I started PT (physical therapy) two days after the surgery and saw my doc last week and am six weeks ahead of schedule,” Williams said. “I have almost full range of motion back but we are being very conservative, so no upper-body strength training for six more weeks. For now, doing lower body strength training, cardio and continued range of motion work. My physical therapist is awesome.”

Williams expects to be back to 100-percent health by the summer.

“In June,” he said. “I’ll miss spring but will be ready for summer when practice starts.”

A rising senior, Williams is preparing to take on an even bigger role as one of Creekview’s team leaders and mentors.

“Next season will be interesting,” he said. “We graduated a bunch of guys this year; we will have a young team with a small senior class next year and a new head coach. I think I am switching back to LT (left tackle) next season, so I am looking forward to playing that side of the line again and helping the younger guys learn.”

Williams, who committed to Clemson last September, continues to communicate regularly with Robbie Caldwell and said he has built a “very strong” relationship with the Tigers’ offensive line coach.

“I am very fortunate to have been able to spend a lot of time at Clemson this past season,” Williams said. “We talk or text about once a week.”

Williams most recently visited Clemson for its elite junior day in January. He plans to return for the spring game April 6 and said he might visit to watch a spring practice as well.

Clemson’s 2020 class ranks No. 5 nationally right now according to both Rivals and 247Sports. Williams is one of three offensive line commits in the class, along with Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass’ Walker Parks and Milton (Ga.)’s Paul Tchio.

