ACC basketball's 20-game schedule matrix

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday the future matchups of the league’s 20-game men’s basketball schedule, which begins with the 2019-20 season.
The 20-game matrix is in effect for three years through the 2021-22 season.
Each team will play its two primary rivals every season both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, four at home and four on the road. The full cycle of repeat opponents will be complete following the third year.
2019-20 MBB Opponents
Rivals H+A: Florida State, Georgia Tech
Repeats: Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Home Only: Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, Syracuse
Away Only: Boston College, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia
2020-21 MBB Opponents
Rivals H+A: Florida State, Georgia Tech
Repeats: Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
Home Only: Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Virginia
Away Only: Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
2021-22 MBB Opponents
Rivals H+A: Florida State, Georgia Tech
Repeats: Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia
Home Only: North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Away Only: Miami, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse