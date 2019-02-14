ACC basketball's 20-game schedule matrix

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday the future matchups of the league’s 20-game men’s basketball schedule, which begins with the 2019-20 season.

The 20-game matrix is in effect for three years through the 2021-22 season.

Each team will play its two primary rivals every season both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, four at home and four on the road. The full cycle of repeat opponents will be complete following the third year.

2019-20 MBB Opponents

Rivals H+A: Florida State, Georgia Tech

Repeats: Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Home Only: Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, Syracuse

Away Only: Boston College, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia

2020-21 MBB Opponents

Rivals H+A: Florida State, Georgia Tech

Repeats: Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

Home Only: Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Virginia

Away Only: Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2021-22 MBB Opponents

Rivals H+A: Florida State, Georgia Tech

Repeats: Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia

Home Only: North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away Only: Miami, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse