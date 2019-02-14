Clemson Baseball’s Opening Day Facts

Monte Lee opens his forth season at Clemson and looks to even up his Opening Day record after going 7-0 in season openers at College of Charleston.
The Tigers are 1-2 under Lee in season openers after last year’s come-from-behind, 5-4, victory over Maine in 10 innings.
Clemson, ranked as high as No. 14 in the preseason polls, open the season on Friday when it hosts South Alabama at 4 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.
|Lee in Season Openers (7-2)
|Season
|Date
|Site
|W-L
|Score
|Opponent
|2009
|2/20
|Charleston, SC
|W
|6-2
|Miami (OH)
|2010
|2/19
|Charleston, SC
|W
|8-4
|Radford
|2011
|2/18
|Charleston, SC
|W
|11-6
|Kentucky
|2012
|2/17
|Mobile, AL
|W
|5-2
|South Alabama
|2013
|2/15
|Charleston, SC
|W
|6-3
|Xavier
|2014
|2/15
|Charleston, SC
|W
|7-4
|#12 North Carolina
|2015
|2/13
|Columbia, SC
|W
|6-3
|#10 South Carolina
|2016
|2/19
|Clemson, SC
|L
|3-4
|Maine
|2017
|2/17
|Clemson, SC
|L
|4-6
|Wright State
|2018
|2/16
|Clemson, SC
|W
|5-4 (10)
|William & Mary
Season Openers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Clemson is playing its 14th straight season opener within the friendly confines of Doug Kingsmore Stadium. In the previous 13 years, the Tigers are 8-5 (despite losing five of the last seven years). Below is a look at the last 13 years of Opening Day results.
|Season
|Date
|Site
|W-L
|Score
|Opponent
|2006
|2/17
|Clemson
|W
|8-1
|James Madison
|2007
|2/16
|Clemson
|W
|14-0
|George Mason
|2008
|2/23
|Clemson
|W
|12-5
|Mercer
|2009
|2/20
|Clemson
|W
|8-3
|Charlotte
|2010
|2/19
|Clemson
|W
|11-0
|Miami (OH)
|2011
|2/18
|Clemson
|W
|14-3
|Eastern Michigan
|2012
|2/17
|Clemson
|L
|1-2
|UAB
|2013
|2/15
|Clemson
|W
|2-0
|William & Mary
|2014
|2/14
|Clemson
|L
|5-6 (10)
|Eastern Michigan
|2015
|2/13
|Clemson
|L
|0-2
|West Virginia
|2016
|2/19
|Clemson
|L
|3-4
|Maine
|2017
|2/17
|Clemson
|L
|4-6
|Wright State
|2018
|2/16
|Clemson
|W
|5-4 (10)
|William & Mary
Opening Day Stats for 2019 Tigers:
Ten current Tigers have experience on Opening Day. Below is a glance at their performances:
|Batting
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|Other
|Davidson
|.500
|2-2
|8
|2
|4
|2
|1
|2
|SF, 0-1 SB
|Teodosio
|.500
|1-1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2B
|Byrd
|.429
|2-2
|7
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Greene
|.250
|2-1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Wilkie
|.000
|2-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hall
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1-1 SB
|Pitching
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|OBA
|Spiers
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Huggins
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sommerfeld
|1.93
|2-0
|Save
|4.2
|6
|4
|1
|3
|5
|.286
|Hennessy
|4.76
|2-1
|0-0
|5.2
|8
|4
|3
|0
|8
|.333