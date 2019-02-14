Clemson Baseball’s Opening Day Facts

Monte Lee opens his forth season at Clemson and looks to even up his Opening Day record after going 7-0 in season openers at College of Charleston.

The Tigers are 1-2 under Lee in season openers after last year’s come-from-behind, 5-4, victory over Maine in 10 innings.

Clemson, ranked as high as No. 14 in the preseason polls, open the season on Friday when it hosts South Alabama at 4 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Lee in Season Openers (7-2) Season Date Site W-L Score Opponent 2009 2/20 Charleston, SC W 6-2 Miami (OH) 2010 2/19 Charleston, SC W 8-4 Radford 2011 2/18 Charleston, SC W 11-6 Kentucky 2012 2/17 Mobile, AL W 5-2 South Alabama 2013 2/15 Charleston, SC W 6-3 Xavier 2014 2/15 Charleston, SC W 7-4 #12 North Carolina 2015 2/13 Columbia, SC W 6-3 #10 South Carolina 2016 2/19 Clemson, SC L 3-4 Maine 2017 2/17 Clemson, SC L 4-6 Wright State 2018 2/16 Clemson, SC W 5-4 (10) William & Mary

Season Openers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Clemson is playing its 14th straight season opener within the friendly confines of Doug Kingsmore Stadium. In the previous 13 years, the Tigers are 8-5 (despite losing five of the last seven years). Below is a look at the last 13 years of Opening Day results.

Season Date Site W-L Score Opponent 2006 2/17 Clemson W 8-1 James Madison 2007 2/16 Clemson W 14-0 George Mason 2008 2/23 Clemson W 12-5 Mercer 2009 2/20 Clemson W 8-3 Charlotte 2010 2/19 Clemson W 11-0 Miami (OH) 2011 2/18 Clemson W 14-3 Eastern Michigan 2012 2/17 Clemson L 1-2 UAB 2013 2/15 Clemson W 2-0 William & Mary 2014 2/14 Clemson L 5-6 (10) Eastern Michigan 2015 2/13 Clemson L 0-2 West Virginia 2016 2/19 Clemson L 3-4 Maine 2017 2/17 Clemson L 4-6 Wright State 2018 2/16 Clemson W 5-4 (10) William & Mary

Opening Day Stats for 2019 Tigers:

Ten current Tigers have experience on Opening Day. Below is a glance at their performances:

Batting AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K Other Davidson .500 2-2 8 2 4 2 1 2 SF, 0-1 SB Teodosio .500 1-1 4 2 2 0 0 0 2B Byrd .429 2-2 7 0 3 1 1 1 Greene .250 2-1 4 0 1 0 0 2 Wilkie .000 2-2 6 0 0 0 2 0 Hall N/A 1-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 SB