Clemson Baseball’s Opening Day Facts

Clemson Baseball’s Opening Day Facts

Baseball

Clemson Baseball’s Opening Day Facts

By 17 minutes ago

By: |

Monte Lee opens his forth season at Clemson and looks to even up his Opening Day record after going 7-0 in season openers at College of Charleston.

The Tigers are 1-2 under Lee in season openers after last year’s come-from-behind, 5-4, victory over Maine in 10 innings.

Clemson, ranked as high as No. 14 in the preseason polls, open the season on Friday when it hosts South Alabama at 4 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Lee in Season Openers (7-2)
Season Date Site W-L Score Opponent
2009 2/20 Charleston, SC W 6-2 Miami (OH)
2010 2/19 Charleston, SC W 8-4 Radford
2011 2/18 Charleston, SC W 11-6 Kentucky
2012 2/17 Mobile, AL W 5-2 South Alabama
2013 2/15 Charleston, SC W 6-3 Xavier
2014 2/15 Charleston, SC W 7-4 #12 North Carolina
2015 2/13 Columbia, SC W 6-3 #10 South Carolina
2016 2/19 Clemson, SC L 3-4 Maine
2017 2/17 Clemson, SC L 4-6 Wright State
2018 2/16 Clemson, SC W 5-4 (10) William & Mary

Season Openers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Clemson is playing its 14th straight season opener within the friendly confines of Doug Kingsmore Stadium. In the previous 13 years, the Tigers are 8-5 (despite losing five of the last seven years). Below is a look at the last 13 years of Opening Day results.

Season Date Site W-L Score Opponent
2006 2/17 Clemson W 8-1 James Madison
2007 2/16 Clemson W 14-0 George Mason
2008 2/23 Clemson W 12-5 Mercer
2009 2/20 Clemson W 8-3 Charlotte
2010 2/19 Clemson W 11-0 Miami (OH)
2011 2/18 Clemson W 14-3 Eastern Michigan
2012 2/17 Clemson L 1-2 UAB
2013 2/15 Clemson W 2-0 William & Mary
2014 2/14 Clemson L 5-6 (10) Eastern Michigan
2015 2/13 Clemson L 0-2 West Virginia
2016 2/19 Clemson L 3-4 Maine
2017 2/17 Clemson L 4-6 Wright State
2018 2/16 Clemson W 5-4 (10) William & Mary

Opening Day Stats for 2019 Tigers:

Ten current Tigers have experience on Opening Day. Below is a glance at their performances:

Batting AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K Other
Davidson .500 2-2 8 2 4 2 1 2 SF, 0-1 SB
Teodosio .500 1-1 4 2 2 0 0 0 2B
Byrd .429 2-2 7 0 3 1 1 1
Greene .250 2-1 4 0 1 0 0 2
Wilkie .000 2-2 6 0 0 0 2 0
Hall N/A 1-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 SB

 

Pitching ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Spiers 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 3 .250
Huggins 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sommerfeld 1.93 2-0 Save 4.2 6 4 1 3 5 .286
Hennessy 4.76 2-1 0-0 5.2 8 4 3 0 8 .333

 

, , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
23hr

The Clemson Insider continues our preseason coverage with a quick look around the ACC as we head into the 2019 season. Clemson, ranked as high as No. 14 in the preseason polls, open the season on Friday when (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home