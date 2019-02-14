Nation's No. 1 WR plans Clemson visit

Julian Fleming — the top-ranked wide receiver in the 2020 class — was set to visit Clemson for its elite junior day in January, until inclement weather prevented him from making the trip.

However, it won’t be long until the Tigers get the five-star wideout from Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia on campus for the first time.

Fleming told The Clemson Insider recently that he plans to visit Clemson next month.

“I will be there in March,” Fleming said. “I know I’ll be at Ohio State and Clemson in March, and I have been planning some official visits.”

Clemson extended an offer to Fleming last June, and he continues to stay in regular contact with co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“I talk to coach Scott pretty much daily,” he said.

On Christmas Day, Fleming announced a list of his top 10 schools that included Clemson, along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech.

According to Fleming, the Tigers have positioned themselves well in his recruitment heading into his planned visit next month.

“They’ve made me feel like a priority,” he said, “so they’re one of the schools at the top of my list and have done a great job setting themselves apart.”

Fleming is looking to commit following his senior season but hasn’t set a specific decision date.

“I’m not sure on a decision yet,” he said. “Probably right after the season.”

Fleming is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country for the class of 2020 by both ESPN and 247Sports. Both services tab him as the No. 3 overall prospect for 2020 regardless of position.

