5-star SEC commit loves Dabo

Clemson extended new offers to a couple of elite cornerback prospects from the state of California on Thursday, including Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star Elias Ricks.

Ricks – the top-ranked corner in the country for the 2020 class – spoke with The Clemson Insider shortly after receiving the offer from the Tigers.

“It feels great,” Ricks said. “It’s one of the biggest for sure.”

Ricks (6-2, 180) has been committed to LSU since Christmas Day, but that certainly hasn’t stopped other schools from continuing to recruit him hard.

And despite his verbal pledge, Ricks is still planning to take all five of his allotted official visits during his senior season – including one to Clemson now that he has gotten the offer.

“Nothing set in stone for unofficial, but I will take an official,” he said of Clemson.

Several other schools are in line to get official visits as well as it stands right now, according to Ricks.

“Ohio State, USC, LSU, Alabama and Clemson,” he listed.

Although Ricks has never been to Clemson and lives all the way across the country, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have made a strong impression on him from afar.

“They win and I love Dabo as a coach, his energy,” Ricks said.

Ricks is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2020 by both ESPN and Rivals. He is ranked as high as the No. 4 overall prospect regardless of position by Rivals.

Clemson also extended an offer to La Habra (Calif.) four-star cornerback Clark Phillips III on Thursday.

