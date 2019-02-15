Green helps Clemson extend its lead

Baseball

Clemson extended its lead in the bottom of the seventh inning as Michael Green sent Nick DeSantis’ 1-1 pitch to right field.

The solo home run with one out gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead.

